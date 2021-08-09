Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.780-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.80 million-$104.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.89 million.Qualys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.020-$3.070 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QLYS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.11. The company had a trading volume of 419,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,480. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 61.04 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $148.84.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.87, for a total transaction of $698,204.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,844,939.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total value of $968,145.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 90,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,209,300.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,733 shares of company stock worth $5,120,995. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

