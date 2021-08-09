QP Wealth Management LLC Purchases 540 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

QP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,175,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,140,000 after purchasing an additional 252,930 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter valued at $422,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WNS by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 30,712 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WNS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WNS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.30.

WNS opened at $82.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.57. WNS has a 1-year low of $57.06 and a 1-year high of $83.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.41.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $236.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

