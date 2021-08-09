QP Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

QP Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.3% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS stock opened at $176.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.79. The company has a market capitalization of $321.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.