QP Wealth Management LLC Has $549,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

QP Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,508 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 125.8% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,885,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 15,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 368,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after acquiring an additional 171,478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $32.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.29. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $44.18.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

