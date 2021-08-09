QP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,951 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

QP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 2.0% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FPE. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 393.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of FPE opened at $20.70 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $20.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.59.

