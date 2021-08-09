Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given New $200.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.68.

QRVO opened at $195.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $112.03 and a 12-month high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $981,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,024,919.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $351,256.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,876,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,948 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,933 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,801,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Qorvo by 251.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,012,000 after buying an additional 1,116,000 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in Qorvo by 17.7% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,510,000 after buying an additional 784,371 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 101.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,266,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,390,000 after buying an additional 637,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Qorvo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,904,000 after buying an additional 437,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

