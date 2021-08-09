Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $6.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Two Harbors Investment has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.82.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $1,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 549,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.18%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.