Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Boosted by Analyst

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wynn Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the casino operator will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.63.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $98.90 on Monday. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $143.88. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 200.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,501 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 43.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 6.5% during the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 382,566 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,962,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 5.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,084 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

