Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Increased by Analyst

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Taseko Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taseko Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.67.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TGB opened at $1.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.61 million, a PE ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.70. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $2.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.20.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 3.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGB. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 284.7% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,597,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,922,639 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 160.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,928,266 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after buying an additional 1,804,368 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 27.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,228 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after buying an additional 1,229,171 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the first quarter valued at $1,870,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 13.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,031,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,519,000 after buying an additional 1,084,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

