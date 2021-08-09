Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Raised by Analyst

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $107.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -232.91 and a beta of 0.27. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $713,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,890 shares of company stock worth $2,284,915. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 4.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 717,441 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after acquiring an additional 32,064 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 27.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 18.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

