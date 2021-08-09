Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Reduced by Analyst

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Nevro in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn ($0.91) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.46). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.99) EPS.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. Nevro’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NVRO. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Nevro from $210.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $198.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $119.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.06. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,948.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Nevro by 59.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

