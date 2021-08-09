Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Increased by Cormark

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

MFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of MFC opened at $20.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $22.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFC. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 344,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,787,000 after buying an additional 11,305 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,730,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,620,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Manulife Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,318,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,050,000 after buying an additional 452,968 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.2233 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

