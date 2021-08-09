Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Everi Holdings Inc. Decreased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Everi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 13,310.05%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

Everi stock opened at $21.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.20 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. Everi has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

In other news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $1,274,396.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,513.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 15,253 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $365,614.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,055.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,112 shares of company stock worth $3,043,470 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Everi by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,902,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,850,000 after purchasing an additional 95,876 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Everi by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 21,506 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in Everi by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,794,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,324,000 after acquiring an additional 274,982 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Everi

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.