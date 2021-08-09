Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Cigna Co. Decreased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cigna in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $5.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.53. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $20.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.88 EPS.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cigna in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $284.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.84.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $209.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna has a twelve month low of $158.84 and a twelve month high of $272.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,603,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,156,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,788 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,016,305 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,706,000 after purchasing an additional 208,322 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,744,495 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,935,000 after purchasing an additional 85,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cigna by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,466,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $838,105,000 after purchasing an additional 398,099 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cigna by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,284,625 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $794,023,000 after purchasing an additional 210,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

