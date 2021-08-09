Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. William Blair also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s FY2021 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of USPH opened at $113.77 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.01. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $143.67. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.67 per share, with a total value of $116,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $390,250 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 46.82%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

