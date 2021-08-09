Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Issued By National Bank Financial

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.36.

NYSE GIL opened at $36.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -260.64, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIL. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at $1,259,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at $4,816,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 804,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 56.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at $1,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

