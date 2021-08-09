Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for FMC Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of FMC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.69.

Get FMC alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.93.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $95.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.11. FMC has a 12 month low of $92.85 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.69%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FMC in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in FMC in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in FMC by 57.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.