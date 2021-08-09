Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.53). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.53) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.83) EPS.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 461.69%. The company’s revenue was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $95.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -45.01 and a beta of 1.64. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.37 and a 1 year high of $121.16.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,550.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total value of $2,581,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,554,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,422,000 after buying an additional 3,652,846 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,749,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,228,000 after buying an additional 865,618 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,446,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,163,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,628,000 after purchasing an additional 491,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,032,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,574,000 after purchasing an additional 470,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

