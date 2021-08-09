Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Issued By Truist Securiti

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Editas Medicine in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.87) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.88). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.55) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($3.69) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $55.59 on Monday. Editas Medicine has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $99.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.93.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

