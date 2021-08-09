Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Issued By Barrington Research

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) – Barrington Research raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.13. Barrington Research also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.55%.

KAR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $18.71 on Monday. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $233,031,000 after buying an additional 1,250,797 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 4.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,078,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,130,000 after buying an additional 230,045 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 176.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,931 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 66.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 15.1% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 4,336,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,029,000 after purchasing an additional 568,006 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

