Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for adidas AG Issued By Piper Sandler (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for adidas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for adidas’ FY2021 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.58 EPS.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.50. adidas had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ADDYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised adidas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $184.00 on Monday. adidas has a 12 month low of $145.18 and a 12 month high of $199.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.54, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in adidas by 90.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in adidas by 10.8% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in adidas during the second quarter worth $238,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in adidas during the second quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in adidas by 2.4% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

