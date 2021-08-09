Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Issued By Oppenheimer

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.88. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

Shares of PBH opened at $58.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.19. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $59.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 33.3% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 93,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 23,329 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $446,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 90.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 43,856 shares during the period.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

