Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Home Point Capital Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:HMPT)

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) – Wedbush cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Home Point Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Point Capital’s FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HMPT. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

NASDAQ HMPT opened at $5.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.78. Home Point Capital has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The company has a market capitalization of $721.69 million and a PE ratio of 1.07.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.67 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

