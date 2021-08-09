Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for ResMed Inc. Increased by William Blair (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ResMed in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.22. William Blair also issued estimates for ResMed’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.33.

ResMed stock opened at $274.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ResMed has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $277.49. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.76, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 68.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total transaction of $484,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,274 shares of company stock worth $8,855,386 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

