Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Issued By Truist Securiti

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Amedisys in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the health services provider will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.56. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.35 EPS.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMED. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stephens reduced their target price on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.36.

Shares of AMED opened at $191.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amedisys has a one year low of $190.33 and a one year high of $325.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.56.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $526,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 165,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 24,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $754,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.59, for a total transaction of $324,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,099,030.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,475 shares of company stock valued at $906,098 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.