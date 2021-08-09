PTON (PTON) Trading 18.7% Higher This Week

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. PTON has a market cap of $466,185.49 and approximately $198.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PTON has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar. One PTON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00051965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002435 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014631 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $372.74 or 0.00810837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00103920 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00039608 BTC.

About PTON

PTON is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,050,794,349 coins. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . PTON’s official website is foresting.io

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

PTON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

