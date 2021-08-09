Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.69) Per Share

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.67). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.43) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.24) EPS.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PTGX. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $48.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.55. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 1.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,933,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,247,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,744,000 after acquiring an additional 409,918 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 942,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after acquiring an additional 392,300 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,999,000.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

