ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €11.20 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €20.07 ($23.61).

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at €15.90 ($18.70) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.95, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €17.05. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of €9.19 ($10.81) and a 52 week high of €19.00 ($22.35).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

