Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 88,755 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,755 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $16,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 6,812.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,434 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Comerica by 298.0% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 182,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,076,000 after acquiring an additional 136,470 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its stake in Comerica by 5.8% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Comerica by 3.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Comerica by 144.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 445,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,962,000 after acquiring an additional 263,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.84.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $72.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.09. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $79.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

