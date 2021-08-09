Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.88 Million Holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 587,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Simply Good Foods were worth $17,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $32,724,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,248,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 9.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,024,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,261,000 after buying an additional 512,865 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 17.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,355,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,657,000 after purchasing an additional 347,145 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,302,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,037,000 after purchasing an additional 180,323 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMPL opened at $36.25 on Monday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.29.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens assumed coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. lifted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

