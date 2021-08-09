Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.70 Million Stock Position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.54% of Installed Building Products worth $17,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after buying an additional 65,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $123.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.64 and a fifty-two week high of $140.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 5.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.65%.

A number of analysts recently commented on IBP shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.09.

In related news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $309,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,645.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jay P. Elliott sold 14,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $1,696,307.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,364.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,542,667 over the last quarter. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

