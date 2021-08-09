Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 682,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139,862 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of The Western Union worth $16,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 62.3% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 62,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Western Union by 347.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in The Western Union by 392.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 260,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 207,351 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in The Western Union by 995.6% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 213,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 194,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Western Union by 27.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 18,748 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,966,265.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

NYSE WU opened at $22.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.99. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

