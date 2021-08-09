Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stake in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 3.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 64.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 2.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 4.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

VCRA opened at $46.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.59. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.93 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.70. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Vocera Communications from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.90.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total transaction of $962,678.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $30,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,106 in the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.