Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 499 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,945,000 after purchasing an additional 32,622 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 29.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMERISAFE stock opened at $57.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.70. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.35.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

In other news, Director Sean Traynor purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $508,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,540.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,474 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $94,940.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,037 shares in the company, valued at $839,713.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,588 shares of company stock worth $873,711. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

