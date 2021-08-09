Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 1,599 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PJT. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in PJT Partners by 146.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 538,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,443,000 after purchasing an additional 320,300 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 247.4% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 433,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after buying an additional 308,701 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 63.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 766,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,964,000 after buying an additional 297,186 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 58.0% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 284,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,244,000 after buying an additional 104,456 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,945,000 after buying an additional 87,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PJT opened at $79.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.62. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $81.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.94.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 11.89%. Equities analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PJT shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on PJT Partners from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

