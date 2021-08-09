Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $549,000 Holdings in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 114.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,481 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSGN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 736.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSGN opened at $14.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75. MSG Networks Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $803.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.15.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSG Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

