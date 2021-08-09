Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Stock Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 49.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth about $27,968,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 93.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,960,000 after purchasing an additional 119,475 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 8.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,252,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,245,000 after purchasing an additional 99,181 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the first quarter worth about $4,555,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,002,000 after purchasing an additional 34,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FWRD. TheStreet lowered shares of Forward Air from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Shares of FWRD opened at $88.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $53.28 and a one year high of $100.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%. Analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Forward Air news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.53 per share, with a total value of $45,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,260.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. Hance sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $477,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,175,013.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

