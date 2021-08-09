Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Given New $123.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $107.00 to $123.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $58.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.19. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.54.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 93,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 23,329 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $446,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 92,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 43,856 shares during the period.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

