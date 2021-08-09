Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $239.42 Million

Analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will report sales of $239.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $240.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $238.34 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare reported sales of $237.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $960.30 million to $1.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $979.42 million, with estimates ranging from $978.20 million to $980.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

Shares of PBH stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,067. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $59.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,368,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 11,193 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after buying an additional 153,029 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 25,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 19,373 shares during the period.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.