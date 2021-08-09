Presima Inc. Reduces Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Presima Inc. reduced its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 178,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 208,650 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for about 3.9% of Presima Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $26,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 121,275 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $19,376,106.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,725 shares in the company, valued at $595,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 9,668 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.54, for a total value of $1,455,420.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,440 shares of company stock worth $56,376,705 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.71.

Shares of DLR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $157.10. 29,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,511. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $164.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 87.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

