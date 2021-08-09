Presima Inc. Reduces Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Presima Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the period. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEAK. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,742,000 after acquiring an additional 13,345,452 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,329,000 after buying an additional 3,449,768 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,757,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,678,000 after buying an additional 1,228,767 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,966,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,650,000 after buying an additional 966,711 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,630,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,959,000 after buying an additional 751,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEAK traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.15. 76,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.28, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $30,706.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank raised Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.77.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

