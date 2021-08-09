Presima Inc. Boosts Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Presima Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 75.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the quarter. Presima Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OKE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $3,492,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ONEOK by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,480,000 after purchasing an additional 426,212 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in ONEOK by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 28,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. boosted their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,866,360. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.04.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

