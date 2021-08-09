Prairiewood Capital LLC Sells 129 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Prairiewood Capital LLC decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 7.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 59.4% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 2.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 1,828 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.73, for a total value of $365,106.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,564.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total transaction of $299,033.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,087 shares of company stock worth $4,051,116. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $199.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $141.32 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. McKesson’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 20.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCK. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.