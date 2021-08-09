Prairiewood Capital LLC Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Prairiewood Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 338,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Broadmark Realty Capital comprises 3.1% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Prairiewood Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 13.0% in the first quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 19,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 287,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 830,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BRMK opened at $10.59 on Monday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 71.45% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

