Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.700-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.05. 582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,721. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.09. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POR shares. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet lowered Portland General Electric from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other news, Director James P. Torgerson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $248,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,341. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $51,227.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,297.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

