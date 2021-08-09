Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.700-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of POR stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.29. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.09. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Portland General Electric from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other news, Director James P. Torgerson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $248,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,341. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $202,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,236.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

