Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on POR. TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays cut Portland General Electric from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $50.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.71. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.55%.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director James P. Torgerson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.79 per share, with a total value of $248,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at $393,341. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $51,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at $251,297.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 159.8% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 83.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 91.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

