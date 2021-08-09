Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Up 41.7% Over Last 7 Days

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $4.24 or 0.00009260 BTC on popular exchanges. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $6.71 million and approximately $780,409.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded up 41.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002185 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00045064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.00145281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $67.03 or 0.00146399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,870.68 or 1.00184148 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $355.14 or 0.00775649 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

