PolySwarm Trading Down 15.9% Over Last 7 Days (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $8.09 million and $5,970.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolySwarm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00052206 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002472 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00014623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.39 or 0.00820603 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00099607 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00040564 BTC.

PolySwarm Coin Profile

NCT is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io

PolySwarm Coin Trading

