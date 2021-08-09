PolkaCover (CVR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.85 Million

PolkaCover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 9th. One PolkaCover coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PolkaCover has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. PolkaCover has a market cap of $4.85 million and $373,988.00 worth of PolkaCover was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00044961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.89 or 0.00137897 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.71 or 0.00146145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,211.62 or 0.99740666 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $356.06 or 0.00768493 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PolkaCover Profile

PolkaCover’s genesis date was January 19th, 2021. PolkaCover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 40,877,488 coins. PolkaCover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Buying and Selling PolkaCover

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaCover directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaCover should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaCover using one of the exchanges listed above.

